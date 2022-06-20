Podcast 490: The Quarry, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Freezer Pops

It’s been a hell of a few weeks in gaming podcast land, hasn’t it? Not-E3 has come and gone (though it sort of won’t leave), and while it’s all fresh in everyone’s minds, so is The Quarry, because Adam and Chris have played through that, and have thoughts on it.

Likewise, part of Not-E3 was the surprise announcement of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge getting a release date which is, well, it’s in the past now, because it’s out now!! Lyle, meanwhile has been busying himself with Freezer Pops, and if you’re sensitive, you may want to listen with one earbud in, but just be aware it’s likely to get pretty sexy as it’s a game about sex, kinda.

