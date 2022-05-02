EastAsiaSoft Summer Showcase highlights 15 upcoming games

There’s not much I love more than a publisher showcase, and the EastAsiaSoft Summer showcase was no exception. 15 games were shown in the video, with something for everybody. JRPG fans might appreciate Seven Pirates H if they don’t mind a bit of fan service, beat em up lovers will want to check out the gorgeous Fallen City Brawl, and fans of Majong and dressup will surely appreciate Otoko Cross. For me the star of the show was absolutely Freezer Pops, a gay Brazilian visual novel about selling popsicles on the beach.

“Today we premiered an “Early Summer Showcase 2022” video that covers 15 indie titles scheduled for release in May, June and beyond across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S and PC platforms. This nearly 10-minute presentation continues the previous showcase format and once again consolidates news on multiple projects for convenient reference in the months ahead.

Highlights of this showcase include updated release date information for Seven Pirates H on Nintendo Switch, the introduction of Otoko Cross as a new original IP, next ZOO Corporation title Pretty Girls Speed, retro side-scrolling shoot’em up Spacewing War, sequels for Drunken Fist and Thunder Kid, gay Brazilian visual novel Freezer Pops and much more.”