Retro action platformer Metaloid: Origin hits PS4

Eastasiasoft has announced that retro action platformer Metaloid: Origin will be available on PS4 in North America, Europe, and Asia on July 13, 2021. Metaloid: Origin is the sequel to the run-and-gun classic Metagal. This entry features 3 playable characters with unique abilities and 9 biomes to traverse. It also features multiple difficulty settings to keep the experience as accessible as it is challenging. Metaloid: Origin shares the same endearing pixel art style and musical composer as Metagal, lending familiarity amidst a bevy of gameplay improvements.

You can watch the launch trailer here:

You take the role of 3 “Predator” androids as they defend their world against the robot army of Lucian Corp. Each playable character offers distinct advantages. Erika can flood the screen with bullet fire, while Zeta uses atomic thunder to strike hard and fast. Lastly, Neva employs a jetpack to fly across levels and attack from above. As one of these warriors, you’ll have to traverse forests, deserts, caves and snowfields to stop the invaders before they drain the planet’s resources and fuel a galactic war. Use Soulrium dropped by defeated robots to unlock new weapons at any time. Gain the power needed to take down menacing bosses.

Originally developed by Retro Revolution and ported by 7 Raven Studios (The Skylia Prophecy), Metaloid: Origin will be published by Eastasiasoft Limited for this PS4 release.

Metaloid: Origin launches on July 13, 2021. Available on PS4.