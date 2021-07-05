Puzzling platformer Blitz Breaker smashes onto consoles

Eastasiasoft will launch colorful puzzle-based action platformer Blitz Breaker on July 7, 2021. The game will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In Blitz Breaker, you take the role of a newly built robot named Blitz and try to escape the maniacal machinations of the factory where you were created. This is a fast-paced action platformer with one big twist – Blitz can’t run. That means you’ll need to jump and air dash everywhere you go, navigating the confines of the perilous factory by wall-jumping, avoiding traps and enemy weapons, smashing into barricades and thinking strategically.

Timing is key. Perfect your jumping and 4-way dashing skills to earn stars, which can be used to unlock new heads to dress up Blitz. Discover secrets and open portals to reach even more extreme challenges along the way. With the help of your friendly computer helper Chip, you’ll need to clear more than a hundred lovingly crafted levels for Blitz to reach safety…and freedom.

You can watch the launch trailer for Blitz Breaker here:

