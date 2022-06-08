The Cycle: Frontier Pre-Season debut launches today

Developers YAGER has today released its Pre-Season debut of The Cycle: Frontier, a free-to-play extraction shooter available on Steam and Epic Games. Before Season 1 launches on June 22, players will be able to experience the updates and improvements YAGER has made, thanks to feedback from the 900,000 plus players who have taken part in the alpha and beta events. This spectacular number of players has made it the most wishlisted free-to-play game on Steam.

The Cycle: Frontier blends PvE and PvP action for players who are on their own or with friends, taking place in a dynamic sci-fi world with “persistent maps and seamless matchmaking.” For those joining the Pre-Season, the full suite of items and rewards will be on display before the new edition of the Fortuna Pass releases.

To coincide with the Pre-Season, YAGER has introduced in-game Welcome Packs with a 25% discount. Four packs are already available for purchase, all introducing unique outfits and weapon skins, along with a notable amount of Aurum, Kmarks, and gear. Another cool thing about playing now, is that there’ll be no wipe to progression, so all progress will be carried over into Season 1.