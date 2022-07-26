Destroy All Humans 2 gets a locations trailer

The remake of Destroy All Humans 2 (stylised as Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed) has just released a new trailer showing off the locations in the game.

This follows on from the co-op trailer last month, and is all in aid of ramping up to the release on August 30th, which is pretty soon… isn’t that scary?

The official word on the trailer is as follows:

Citizens of planet Earth, you can run but you can’t hide from us! The new trailer for Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed shows a variety of locations for players to explore, demolish, wreck, tear down, destroy…. Leave a path of chaos wherever you go! Maybe a skyscraper in Bay City, that beautiful bridge in Albion, or the KGB headquarters – what will be your next target? Visit Bay City, Albion, Tunguska, Takoshima and Solaris to seek your revenge and claim those pesky Human settlements in the name of the Furon Empire.

Like the previous game, there’s a crazy special edition. This limited Collector’s Edition includes all digital content as in the Dressed to Skill Edition and comes with a gigantic, 27,6 inch / 70 cm high Crypto-figurine, an “Arkwobbler” which is of course a wobble-statue of the great Arkvoodle, a vintage metal plate, an artbook, the orchestral score on CD and the game for your favorite platform. This edition is meant to Destroy All Wallets! and is on sale at an SRP of $ 399.99 / € 399.99 / £ 349.99.

If you pre-order the new game, you actually get the multiplayer stand-alone spinoff Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage playable on PC, PlayStation®4, and Xbox. In Clone Carnage, 4 players can wreak havoc online or 2 players can destroy in local multiplayer. Clone Carnage is also available for separate purchase on PC, PlayStation®4, and Xbox at an SRP of $ 12.99 / € 12.99 / £ 9.99.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed releases on August 30th, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. The SRP for the standard edition is $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99. The Dressed to Skill Edition is available at an SRP of $ 54.99 / € 54.99 / £ 44.99.