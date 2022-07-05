Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed co-op trailer revealed

THQ Nordic has revealed a new co-op trailer for Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed, showcasing how the main campaign will work in split screen co-op. The trailer shows off all the zany action you expect from the games, complete with wacky costumes, but this time with two players working together.

You can check out the Destroy all Humans! 2 Reprobed trailer below:

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed | Different Editions

If that trailer has whetted your appetite, you many be interested to know the different editions of the game that are available to pre-order now. The SRP for the standard edition is $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99. The Dressed to Skill edition is available at an SRP of $ 54.99 / € 54.99 / £ 44.99.

The Dressed to Skill edition includes:

Reprobed: Skin Pack: Tuxedo, Mankini or sparkly Unicorn – 10 special skins for Crypto, and 4 saucer skins

Tuxedo, Mankini or sparkly Unicorn – 10 special skins for Crypto, and 4 saucer skins Reprobed: Challenge Accepted post-launch DLC: adds all 4 Challenge Modes from the first instalment to Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed. Also included: numerous new Mutators that let you alter the rules of the game!

Second Coming Collector’s Edition

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed also has a “Second Coming Edition”. This limited Collector’s Edition includes all digital content as in the Dressed to Skill Edition and comes with a 27,6 inch / 70 cm high Crypto-figurine, an “Arkwobbler” – a wobble-statue of the great Arkvoodle, a vintage metal plate, an artbook, the orchestral score on CD and the game for your favorite platform. This edition is on sale at an SRP of $399.99 / € 399.99 / £ 349.99.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed launches on August 30, 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.