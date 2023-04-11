Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed coming to last-gen minus the multiplayer

THQ Nordic has announced that Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed “Single-Player Edition” is coming to PS4 and Xbox One, and that means exactly what you think it does: the split-screen multiplayer from the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X version has been dropped, to bring the game to more (old) formats.

Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed will be hitting the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 27th, and will be at the lower price of $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. As the publisher explains, “this “Single Player” edition does not offer any cooperative multiplayer or other such inferior modes. It is designed for those who prefer to play alone, as true Furon warriors do”.

As you can see from the trailer above, it’s a bit of a reaction to fans, whose comments litter the opening saying things like “Ya’ll are monsters for no PS4 release”, “You guys f*ked up for not having this on PS4”, and “I Mean I got a PC but F*ck, I got most of my shit on Xbox”. It’s tricky to know if these are real people, as the names sound quite made up.

Back when Chris White reviewed it, he said: “Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed is a decent sequel to the original, and a well-made remake by Black Forest. Running around as Crypto and destroying everything in sight is tons of fun, and the various locations are surprisingly authentic depending on the country. The story is fine, but you’re playing it for the range of weapons and the multiple opportunities to use them. Right before I headed to Japan, one of the standout moments was using the Meteor Strike to launch tens of meteors down on KGB HQ while blowing up anti-aircraft guns and sending Russian agents into space. For some light relief and stress shooting, you can’t go wrong with the return of Crypto”, and awarded it and 8/10.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X, and it’s coming to PS4 and Xbox One on June 27th.