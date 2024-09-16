Podcast 553: Star Wars Outlaws, Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

On this edition of the podcast it’s time to talk about something a little bit new, something you may not have heard of, and something slightly older.

Chris White is back again on this episode to discuss Star Wars Outlaws, a game which has had a lot of mixed opinion and almost feels as though it’s come and gone in rapid style, despite it being a brand new Star Wars game from a huge publisher. Looking back a bit further, Chris Hyde has gone back to Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a game the crew feel hasn’t had enough love, and one that feels a lifetime ago, let alone from earlier this year.

Out this week, Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines is a sequel to a game most will have missed, but it’s ace regardless. And of course, there’s time for some listener correspondence.

