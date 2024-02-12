Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a sprawling action-adventure game by Don’t Nod, that is much larger than it first seems, so much so that you’ll likely wonder how long the game takes to beat. What starts off as an investigation into the small fishing town of New Eden, quickly expands into an exploration into a much larger world, with detective elements, crucial, life-threatening decisions, fast-paced combat, and even Metroidvania elements too. And once you realise the scale of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, it’s easy to wonder just how long it’ll take to see the end credits. Well, here at God is a Geek, we’ve finished Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and can tell you everything you need to know.

Optional content note

There’s a lot of optional content in Banisher’s Ghost of New Eden, in the form of side stories. In-game, these are called Haunting Cases and revolve around some NPCs that are being tormented by a ghost. As a Banisher, it is up to you to piece together evidence to understand what has happened and why this ghost won’t leave the living be. After gathering all the info you then make a decision – which can affect who lives and dies – on how to end the haunting.

Whilst some of these Haunting Cases are necessary, and part of the main story, many of them are optional, and so will add time to your playthrough. They do offer interesting content and side stories though, which can make your ultimate decision at the end of each one hard to make. We recommend doing at least of few of these, as they represent really good writing and voice acting throughout.

The other optional part of the game are areas you can return to via techniques you discover later – the Metroidvania aspect of the game. Whilst some are on the critical path, others serve as optional areas to explore and unlock additional Haunting Cases for you to discover. How much you embrace these additional areas will affect your playtime.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden | How long to beat

Our team finished Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden in around 25 hours but that excluded a fair few of the Haunting Cases mentioned above which could easily take it up to 35 hours or more depending on your play style. There’s definitely plenty of content to enjoy in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, no matter how long you choose to play. If you want to get all the endings, you can at least double that figure as well. Multiple endings require multiple playthroughs.