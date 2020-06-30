Interactive Trailer Lets You Decide How to Destroy All Humans!

As we head into July, the launch month of Destroy All Humans!, THQ Nordic has released a brand new trailer. An interactive one, no less.

Have a look:

If you fancy even more interactivity ahead of the July 28th release, you can play the Destroy All Humans! demo on Steam and GOG.com right now.

Explore 1950s America as Crypto-137, the evil alien who loves nothing more than to harvest human DNA and destroy all human resistance, in this remake of a cult classic.

Here’s what you can expect from Destroy All Humans!

Use your Abducto Beam to throw tanks around!

Use your psychokinesis powers to crush a farmer under his own cow!

Discover which seemingly prude ’50s housewife secretly has the hots for her hairdresser!

Slowly batter a human to death with his own hat!

Light up the night by zapping your enemies with Teslatastic electricity!

Take. One. Giant. Step. On. Mankind!

You will be able to do all that and more, when Destroy All Humans! comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 28th.