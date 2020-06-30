Interactive Trailer Lets You Decide How to Destroy All Humans!

0 comments
As we head into July, the launch month of Destroy All Humans!, THQ Nordic has released a brand new trailer. An interactive one, no less.
Have a look:
If you fancy even more interactivity ahead of the July 28th release, you can play the Destroy All Humans! demo on Steam and GOG.com right now.
Explore 1950s America as Crypto-137, the evil alien who loves nothing more than to harvest human DNA and destroy all human resistance, in this remake of a cult classic.
Here’s what you can expect from Destroy All Humans!
- Use your Abducto Beam to throw tanks around!
- Use your psychokinesis powers to crush a farmer under his own cow!
- Discover which seemingly prude ’50s housewife secretly has the hots for her hairdresser!
- Slowly batter a human to death with his own hat!
- Light up the night by zapping your enemies with Teslatastic electricity!
- Take. One. Giant. Step. On. Mankind!
You will be able to do all that and more, when Destroy All Humans! comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 28th.