Get Ready to Destroy All Humans! This July

The remake of the popular Destroy All Humans! is almost here, as THQ Nordic tells us in a brand new trailer. Which you can watch right here, handily.
Coming in three flavours: standard, DNA Collector’s Edition and and Crypto-137 Edition, the remade cult-classic will arrive in July. Crypto-137 himself had this to say:
“Greetings, fleshy Earthbeings.
Cryptosporidium here, though you skin-wrapped water wads can call me Crypto-137.
I wanted to let you know that my Abducto Beam is finally ready and I’m journeying Earthwards right now. If my calculations are correct then P-Day – that’s Probe-Day to you mortal meat morsels – is set for July 28th, 2020. On that day I will officially Destroy All Humans!
I’ll see you future-victims soon on PC, PlayStation®4, and Xbox One™!”
These are the features you can expect from this Destroy All Humans! update:
- Use your Abducto Beam to throw tanks around!
- Use your psychokinesis powers to crush a farmer under his own cow!
- Discover which seemingly prude ’50s housewife secretly has the hots for her hairdresser!
- Slowly batter a human to death with his own hat!
- Light up the night by zapping your enemies with Teslatastic electricity!
- Take. One. Giant. Step. On. Mankind!
Destroy All Humans! comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on July 29th 2020.