Get Ready to Destroy All Humans! This July

The remake of the popular Destroy All Humans! is almost here, as THQ Nordic tells us in a brand new trailer. Which you can watch right here, handily.

Coming in three flavours: standard, DNA Collector’s Edition and and Crypto-137 Edition, the remade cult-classic will arrive in July. Crypto-137 himself had this to say:

“Greetings, fleshy Earthbeings.

Cryptosporidium here, though you skin-wrapped water wads can call me Crypto-137.

I wanted to let you know that my Abducto Beam is finally ready and I’m journeying Earthwards right now. If my calculations are correct then P-Day – that’s Probe-Day to you mortal meat morsels – is set for July 28th, 2020. On that day I will officially Destroy All Humans!

I’ll see you future-victims soon on PC, PlayStation®4, and Xbox One™!”

These are the features you can expect from this Destroy All Humans! update:

Use your Abducto Beam to throw tanks around!

Use your psychokinesis powers to crush a farmer under his own cow!

Discover which seemingly prude ’50s housewife secretly has the hots for her hairdresser!

Slowly batter a human to death with his own hat!

Light up the night by zapping your enemies with Teslatastic electricity!

Take. One. Giant. Step. On. Mankind!

Destroy All Humans! comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on July 29th 2020.