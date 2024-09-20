Two Point Museum release date confirmed for 2025

Sega and Two Point Studios has announced the release date for Two Point Museum, and it’s March 4th, 2025, where it’ll hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. The publisher and developer also confirmed that pre-orders are now open on all platforms.

Design Director, Ben Huskins said “We have been thrilled to see such a great reception after announcing Two Point Museum in August. Since then, we have had the opportunity to show off Two Point Museum publicly at Gamescom and reveal our Marine Life theme with Xbox as part of the Xbox Gamescom showcase.

Now, we’re incredibly excited to confirm Two Point Museum will launch on March 4th. We can’t wait to share more about the game with you shortly, so stay tuned as we reveal more themes, exhibits and artifacts from the game in the coming months!”

From the creators of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, Museum is the upcoming innovative management sim where players can design the museum of their dreams, curate fascinating exhibits, and oversee every aspect of their guests’ experiences.

With pre-orders going live, the Sonic-themed pre-order pack has also been announced. Sega says: “Purchasing the Explorer Edition rewards players with an exciting variety of features, including a unique jungle-themed museum location. Owners of the Explorer Edition will also receive access to a museum challenge that unlocks special items upon completion, such as decorative and gameplay enhancing items. The digital Explorer Edition also includes five days advanced access starting on February 27th.”

The publisher added: “Pre-ordering unlocks access to a spectacular Sonic-themed collection of items including Sonic and Shadow staff outfits, guest gift shop outfits and plushies for museum guests to purchase. Bonus museum customisation options will also feature Sonic wallpaper, flooring and decorative statues.”

