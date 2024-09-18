Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged review

Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars told a story that few developers had the ambition to tell when it originally released almost thirty years ago. The point-and-click adventure has always held a special place in my heart, but while it was great back then, it doesn’t always mean that same appreciation will reappear three decades later, especially when we’ve had so many other games since. Nostalgia can be a pain, but Reforged has found a way to make it feel like it still has a place in 2024, with gorgeous visuals that highlight just how good the story was back then.

After a suspicious clown blows up a Parisian café, American tourist George Stobbart is drawn into a mystery that becomes one of International significance and intrigue. Alongside journalist and photographer Nico Collard, you embark on uncovering clues and solving crimes through talking to witnesses and suspects, and finding clues that will help you progress the case. It’s a fantastic tale that still holds up thanks to some great writing and light-hearted banter despite the dark undertones. While some of the writing feels a bit dated, the conversational backbone makes George and Nico a joy to learn more about.

For those who are coming into Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged fresh, gameplay consists of you observing your surroundings and clicking on selectable objects or interactable characters. By finding new clues, you’ll start to built up more topics of conversation, and in turn find out where you need to go to or what to do next. An early example of this is trying to find a way into a sewer, and by chatting with a construction worker and distracting him with a newspaper you find, he’ll miss the fact you take a manhole key from his toolbox.

The various conundrums can be taxing, but logical decisions often help you to uncover the truth. While the gameplay requires patience and a bit of thinking outside the box, it is complimented beautifully by the exceptional work Revolution Software has put into making Broken Sword Reforged look fantastic. The environments have been repainted to pop right off the screen, with a high level of detail in every shot. The static backgrounds are so colourful, and despite them being stationary, they bring Paris to life. The cutscenes have been restored in 4K, and going back to the original will highlight just how good it looks now.

From the moment you see the crows fly across the Parisian skyline, it becomes obvious how better it looks, resembling a Disney animation from before computers took over. Characters are animated with new facial expressions and actions, and you feel more immersed in the case that make Broken Sword Reforged a complete package. When you’re watching conversations take place, you’re not just watching mouths move, you’re seeing natural interactions happen where George isn’t just a lifeless avatar. Visually, the improvements to making this classic feel new is impressive.

The sound has been enhanced as well, and while it sounds fantastic, there’s still a slight tinny-sound to the dialogue. The soundtrack from Barrington Pheloung is so good, though, and it is always a pleasure to hear the journey it goes on as the story progresses. The voice acting is on point, rarely faltering throughout, and I love the likeable awkwardness of George just as I did back in 1996. Some games are better off staying in the past, no matter how good they are, but Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars is not one of them.

Whether you’re new to this point-and-click adventure or not, there’s much to love about Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged. From an engaging story to loveable characters, and puzzles that keep you guessing all the way to the end, it still plays great after all this time. The visuals are stunning, and despite some of the dialogue not being as crisp as it could be, it’s clear how much work has been put into this remaster. The pace isn’t going to please everyone, but it’s about patiently searching for clues and feeling a high sense of reward as you uncover the mystery.