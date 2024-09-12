Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince now on PC and mobile

Square Enix has released Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince on PC, iOS, and Android, featuring all previously released DLC on Nintendo Switch.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince features Psaro, the Demon Prince, whose curse prevents him from harming monsters. As a result, he must become a Monster Wrangler, recruiting, and fighting alongside monsters throughout the various environments of the fantastical world of Nadiria. Over the course of this adventure, the seasons and landscape will regularly cycle through Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter, which will open up new areas and allow players to encounter different monsters specific to that season.

Some of the features for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince on PC include:

In this special dungeon, scout monsters that have already been befriended once before. The Mole Hole provides ample opportunity to reunite easily with monsters that only appear during specific seasons or weather conditions, and even those that can only otherwise be obtained via synthesis. Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym: Explore the randomly generated dungeons to battle legions of powerful monsters.

Explore the randomly generated dungeons to battle legions of powerful monsters. Treasure Trunks: A mysterious treasure chest containing exciting rewards that can be opened once every hour allowing players to get their hands on some helpful items.

We reviewed it when it released on Nintendo Switch last year and said “Fans of the Dragon Quest Monsters series will find a lot to love in The Dark Prince, with monster raising and turn-based battles that’s as fun as ever. The performance really lets the rest of the game down though, and isn’t even close to acceptable. If you’re able to get past the framerate though and love collecting adorable monsters, you’ll find one of the best examples of the genre in this unexpected return.”

You can watch the announcement trailer for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince on PC and mobile here: