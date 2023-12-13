Little Nightmares now available on iOS and Android

Little Nightmares is now available for iOS and Android, with Playdigious working with Bandai Namco to bring it to mobile devices. The port has been tailored to work on iOS and Android, aiming to “offer the most comfortable and immersive experience for mobile players.”

In Little Nightmares, you will have to help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress through your journey, untangle each room’s tricky puzzles, hide in the shadows of the monsters’ lairs, and use your imagination to stay out of harm’s way!

The iOS and Android version of Little Nightmares will feature the following:

Revamped interface

Game Center achievements

iCloud – Share your progress between iOS devices

Compatible with MFicontrollers

All the way back in 2017, we reviewed Little Nightmares on consoles, and said, “the biggest issue is that of story, or the lack thereof. I’m all for allowing the player to interpret things, and I’m even happy with throwaway Hollywood blockbusters that swap sensitivity for explosions, but I would like some thread to cling to. It’s not that it’s bad, it’s just that there’s not enough of it, and leaving every gap unfilled is a little much. The closing sequences come at you pretty quickly and attempt to tie a neat bow on the top, but really, some detail throughout would be nice, and without meaning to sound overly harsh, the resolution isn’t that great.

But when you’re running from grotesque monsters that dwarf your stature while the music swells, sneaking past a slumbering enemy to find a key, or wading through a sea of shoes in the basement, Little Nightmares is an enjoyable, but short ride. If you like these artistically pleasing platform puzzlers, then this is going to be something you’ll enjoy. It’s not very challenging, and it has a few issues that will frustrate, but this is a fine one-and-done game, and for the price, it’s well worth investigating.