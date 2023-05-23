Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android launched

After the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition launched for iOS and Apple Devices in 2022, its the turn of Android, as Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android has launched.

Backbone says that the device has been “designed in close collaboration with PlayStation, this new device picks up many of the design cues from the PS5 console’s DualSense wireless controller, including the classic button designs and icons. This product is uniquely recognized as a DualSense by the PS Remote Play App, enabling gamers to play their favourite PS4 and PS5 games on their Android device from anywhere”.

Of course, you’ll need your PlayStation 5 (or PS4) to be connected to broadband or other high-speed internet, but that means you can then plug in your Android phone to the Backbone One and start playing via remote play. The developer says that “Players will have the ability to lock their gameplay in landscape mode, and easily access the PlayStation app by double tapping on the Options button on their Backbone One controller”.

The app is also now available for Android users, and is fully customised even having button glyphs for the menu icons. The app tries to bring in all of your gaming habits into one screen, so to speak. We reviewed the Backbone One and really rated it, though the app wasn’t our favourite. We said: “The buttons have a satisfying click to them, and the triggers are good enough to do the job. The bumper buttons are arguably on par, if not better than the Steam Deck ones, so that’s a bonus right away. But honestly, everything about Backbone just works as you’d hope for, and it offers a comfortable way to play games on the go, whether you want to stream the biggest blockbusters or play some cool indie titles from the App Store, this is a device that’s easy to recommend. As long as you don’t mind the app itself begging you a little, the size, comfort, price, and ease of use makes it pretty much best in class”.

The Android Edition will cost you £99.99 and is available for purchase right now.