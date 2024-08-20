Final Fantasy XVI coming to PC next month

Square Enix has today announced the epic action-RPG Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games on September 17. To prepare players for the adventure that awaits, a free demo can be downloaded from today. It can be pre-purchased now as both the Standard Edition including the base game as well as the Complete Edition, which includes both of the DLC chapters £Echoes of the Fallen” and “The Rising Tide.” Furthermore, players who pre-purchase will receive in-game DLC items including the Brave Blade Weapon, Cait Sith Charm (Gil Boost Accessory), and “Sixteen Bells” Orchestral Roll.

This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

For those wanting to try out the Final Fantasy XVI demo on PC, it includes the opening prologue when Clive is younger, allowing any saved data to be carried over to the full game on launch. The “Eikonic Challenge” Mode is also free to try out as part of the demo, giving players the opportunity to enjoy chaotic fights using various Eikonic Abilities.

We reviewed Final Fantasy XVI last year and said “Final Fantasy 16 is gigantic and ambitious, but rarely puts a foot wrong. Its story consistently moves and amuses you, with a wealth of interesting characters to befriend and mourn. Clive is an excellent protagonist, and his circle of friends become friends you want to protect with every fibre or your being. The combat is layered in so many ways, and you’re always learning something new to help you in the battle against the evil lurking in the shadows. Despite some combat clouding the screen with a lot of moving parts and an awkward camera angle here and there, there’s really little I can say that borders on the negative. Square Enix has outdone itself, making one of the richest Final Fantasy games of all time. And yes, that includes FFVII.”

You can watch the announcement trailer for Final Fantasy XVI arriving on PC below: