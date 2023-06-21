Final Fantasy 16 mount guide | How to get the Chocobo

Final Fantasy wouldn’t be the same without the inclusion of the Chocobo, and Final Fantasy 16 not only has these wonderful creatures included in the story, but Clive also gets the ability to use one as his own personal mount. There’s a fair amount of travelling to do throughout the campaign, and running can only get you so far. After unlocking the ability to ride the Chocobo, getting around is a lot faster, and we detail exactly what you need to do in order to use one as your own personal mount. We’ll try to be as careful as we can in terms of spoilers, but there might be some minor details mentioned below.

Final Fantasy 16 Chocobo: how far in the story do I need to be?

You’ll reach a point around the 15-hour mark, after the ‘five years later’ part of the story. To get the Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll need to be in Martha’s Rest for the first time after this point. A side quest will appear with a cross on it at the foot of the bridge (pictured below), and from there, Clive will need to follow the relevant steps below.

What is the quest name?

The quest’s name is ‘White-Winged Wonder,’ and you’ll unlock it after talking to Martha and completing the main story quest called ‘Release.’ It’s a relatively easy quest that has you learning about a flock of local Chocobos who are in need of help, specifically a “brave bird” known as Whiteheart. The quest-giver will point you in the direction of some bandits and ask you to go and give the “bastards a hiding.”

Where is Whiteheart?

Head down the bridge and down the hill and turn right where you’ll find a white feather. You’ll see the quest marker appear, so follow it until you enter an area with a bunch of Chocobo poachers. More enemies will approach after taking down the initial handful of ne’er-do-wells, specifically some hounds and their huntsman, who has a will gauge you’ll need to break down to do more damage. Once defeated, you’ll be reacquainted with an old friend, then be given the ability to call Whiteheart whenever travelling in open spaces of the map by holding R3 in. That’s right: simply hold the right analogue stick to summon the Chocobo, then press X to hop on.