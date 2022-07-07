Although it’s sad that Pride month is over, there’s so need to cry. Humble Bundle want you to Play with Pride all year round with a new bundle. Buying this bundle of fantastic will also help fund The Trevor Project, which helps LGBTQ+ youth struggling with suicide. It’s a fantastic cause, and will fill your library with great games. What’s not to love?

“Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride all year long with this vibrant collection of games! Find romance in the wickedly funny dating sim Monster Prom and its sequel Monster Camp. Lend an ear to the patrons who stop by your shop in Coffee Talk. Discover a world reclaimed by nature in Lost Ember, explore the colorful future of 2064: Read Only Memories, and more, and help support The Trevor Project with your purchase.”

I can personally recommend Lost Ember. It’s a beautiful experience full of gorgeous environments and adorable critters you can take control of. Coffee Talk is also well worth playing. A visual novel set in a coffee shop, where you learn the troubles of your patrons and provide them with the drinks they crave. If making latte art and meeting weird fantasy characters sounds fun, you’ll love it. Head on over to Humble Bundle now and download a bunch of fantastic games and help a good cause.