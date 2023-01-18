Coffee Talk Episode 2 is coming to PC and Consoles in April

The sequel to a 2020 title that was a surprise hit, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly is coming to PC, along with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch versions on April 20th.

It’ll be over two years since that original game launched (on January 29th, 2020), and Chorus Worldwide says that Episode 2 will allow you to “Concoct perfect coffee combinations to warm their hearts while conversing to heal their spirits. Serve a community full of humans, succubi, orcs, and banshees as they endure all-too-real problems”.

Open up shop in Seattle where humans and mythological denizens coexist and serve the finest coffee to familiar faces and curious strangers. Sit down, grab a cuppa, and chill out with a cozy atmosphere filled with relatable dilemmas and interconnected narrative arcs. Personalize each drink with creative latte art to comfort customers with care, and customize a mixture of ingredients like tea, ginger, mint, chocolate, and more to accommodate everyone’s tastes.

“Coffee Talk Episode 2 means a lot to us,” said Shintaro Kanaoya, founder and CEO of Chorus Worldwide. “After seeing Coffee Talk’s world and characters for ourselves, we knew we wanted to contribute to that universe. We’re ecstatic to be working with Toge on this heartfelt story and getting it in front of anyone who enjoys wholesome narratives this April.”

The original scored a 7/10 from Lyle Carr, who said “Coffee Talk is a relaxed and generally engaging visual novel. Making drinks is an enjoyable activity alongside the narrative, and the fantasy race setting adds an interesting element to the relatable stories between the characters. Despite a few issues with pacing, language errors and crashes, you could do a lot worse than a cosy night in with a cinnamon hot chocolate and some Coffee Talk”.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be released on April 20th for PC and Consoles.