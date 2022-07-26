Pokemon Go is getting daily adventure Incense

Six years into its lifespan, Pokemon Go is still getting major updates, with daily adventure incense is coming to the game.

As per the press release, here’s all the details:

Activate Daily Adventure Incense and begin to explore, and you may encounter Pokémon not frequently seen in the wild! Also, Trainers around the world will be able to enjoy Daily Adventure Incense, even if they live in rural areas! Daily Adventure Incense will continue rolling out to players over the next week. We can’t wait to see what Trainers all around the world will discover during their Daily Adventure Incense expeditions!

Daily adventure incense basically means you’ll get one incense per day, but can also only hold one at a time. It lasts for 15 minutes once you activate it, and it’s a way to encounter monsters in Pokemon Go that you might not normally see in the wild.

You will not be able to use another Incense while Daily Adventure Incense is active. The reverse is also true: if you activate another Incense, you will not be able to activate Daily Adventure Incense at the same time. In order to begin using Daily Adventure Incense, you will first need to complete the associated Special Research. This Special Research will teach you how to use Daily Adventure Incense and will also reward XP!

Here’s how to activate the daily adventure incense:

Daily Adventure Incense can be activated in the same way you would any other Incense.

First, locate Daily Adventure Incense in your Item Bag or tap the icon in the upper right of the in-game map.* From there, swipe on Daily Adventure Incense to use it. A blue fog will surround your avatar while Daily Adventure Incense is active.

After use, Daily Adventure Incense will be removed from your Item Bag until the next day.