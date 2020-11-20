Niantic updates Pokémon Go bonuses due to COVID-19

Niantic has announced a change to the bonuses available in Pokémon Go as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how that hinders play. The bonus changes are effective immediately and are as follows:

Incense effectiveness will be increased, now attracting Pokémon to you more often.

Your Buddy Pokémon will now bring you more Gifts each day, up to five gifts at once and up to three times a day.

These Pokémon Go bonuses are temporary, but they will remain in the game at least until June 2021. Furthermore, Trainers will be given at least one month’s notice before they change.

Trainers can also expect the following bonuses to show up during select upcoming events, to help ensure they have components that can safely be played regardless of their situation:

Incubator distance reduction

Trade distance increases

1 PokéCoin bundles

You can find out more from Niantic’s latest blog post which can be found here.