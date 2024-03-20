Monster Hunter Now and Discord team up for 20th Anniversary

Niantic has announced that Monster Hunter Now and Discord are linking up for a collaboration in aid of the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series.

The long and short of it is that if you’re a Discord user, you can get one month of Nitro if you’re a Monster Hunter Now player. However, it’s notable that you have to have not had Nitro within the last year, as per usual with these kinds of deals. If you’ve never used Nitro, you get upgraded emojis, larger file upload limits, can stream to friends in higher quality, and there are server boosts as well for any servers you’re a part of.

On top of that, however, first-time and existing Nitro members can claim a bundle of rewards for Monster Hunter Now itself. The bundle is available now and ends on April 18th, and inludes:

One Paintball – Paintballs help “mark” any monster that players may pass by in the wild. Marking a monster lets players hunt it later on if they’re a bit busy when they first encounter it.

One Wander Orb – A sphere housing a mysterious power, using a Wander Orb increases the range that players can hunt monsters around them by 50% for 30 minutes.

One Deviljho Scale – A monster material from the rare DevilJho, a new monster who only spawns in Volatile territories. Players can get a head start on crafting their DevilJho weapon and gear set.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Discord, sharing our passion for cultivating gaming communities,” said Archit Bhargava, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Niantic. “Get ready for an exciting Monster Hunter anniversary promotion as we introduce Monster Hunter Now to the fan community on Discord via a special reward bundle. Plus, our Hunters can look forward to enhancing their experience with a free trial month of Discord Nitro”.

“Spring is on its way – so what better time for our Nitro members to adventure outside and explore their community with their friends while playing Monster Hunter Now and hunting DevilJho. We’re excited to celebrate Monster Hunter’s 20th anniversary by unleashing more fun Nitro benefits to add to this mobile adventure – and to give those new to Nitro the opportunity to try out all its great perks,” said Nico Maurette, Director of Product Marketing at Discord.

To redeem the reward bundle you just need to head to “User settings”, then to “Gift inventory” on Discord. The next time you launch the game, the items are going to be in your item box. Full information for doing this is available on the official site.

Monster Hunter Now is out now on mobile devices.