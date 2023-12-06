New Discord Mobile Experience is live now

Discord has updated its mobile app in a big way, featuring tons of changes coming as part of a brand-new Discord Mobile Experience. It is aimed at “improving the way users communicate, engage with and share content in their communities, keep track of their notifications, and more when they’re on their phones.”

We are excited to share that the Discord mobile app is evolving so that you can take advantage of what makes your phone so great. Rather than retrofitting designs meant for mice and keyboards, it is a fresh look intended for the touchscreen that fits in your pocket. It is a faster, more reliable app than before, with new features that help you and your friends chat and hang out on the go, like voice messages, and a 25 MB free file upload limit. And most importantly, this time we designed mobile as its own independent experience – as something you can use as your main Discord app when you are on the go, not as something you use alongside the desktop app.

The changes have been detailed heavily in an official blog post, but you can find a summary of these changes below: