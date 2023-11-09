Discord currently giving away two weeks of Nitro

Discord has announced it is giving away two weeks of Discord Nitro, its subscription service that lets you do a lot more with it.

The offer for a free two weeks of Discord Nitro starts today, and ends on November 13th, and if you’re using it on PC, it’ll automatically inform you of this offer, and you can redeem it right away.

Nitro means you can have the following extras:

Custom App Icons: Nitro members can customise their mobile and desktop apps with a Discord icon to match their vibe. They can choose from 19 fresh new styles, including tactical, pastel, prismatic waves and galactic chrome.

Soundboard Entrance Sounds: Nitro members can set a specific sound from any of their servers to automatically play from the Soundboard upon joining the voice call.

You can stream Xbox games directly to Discord these days, as per the video below:

You also get Early Access, and Discord says that “Nitro members get early access to some of our most anticipated features”, such as the following:

Remix allows Discord mobile app users to quickly edit, design and share photos with their friends. Users can crop an image, write over it with a paintbrush, add text, and even add any custom emoji and stickers from their servers.

The in-app Shop gives Nitro members the opportunity to purchase profile accessories, starting with cool new avatar decorations and profile effects (animations that appear on a user profile whenever another user previews it).

Clips allows users to capture and share the most exciting gaming and voice channel moments with their friends or community, all without leaving the app.

The team behind the app says that “If you qualify for a two-week trial for Discord Nitro, you’ll see a message in User Settings > Nitro letting you know”, adding that there are requirements. You can’t get the two weeks if you are using a gift sub of Nitro, or have subbed to it in the past 30 days, or had a trial of it in the last 45 days. And the other main one is you need to have an account that’s at least 30 days old.