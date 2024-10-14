Pokemon Go “Gigantamax” feature shown in new video

Developer Niantic has revealed a look at the latest feature coming to Pokemon Go, called “Gigantamax Pokémon”, via a new video.

The new video features music from composer Ramin Djawadi, who Niantic says has created “an epic score” for the trailer.

Check out the new video, below:

The Pokémon Company International, in collaboration with Niantic, announced the upcoming launch of Gigantamax in Pokémon GO, which will debut on October 26, 2024. This new mechanic expands upon the Dynamax feature introduced on September 10, 2024, allowing select Pokémon to grow and change their appearance during battles. Players will encounter Gigantamax Pokémon during limited-time events, starting with Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These Pokémon will be more difficult to battle than other Dynamax Pokémon, requiring teamwork with other Trainers. The new trailer for Gigantamax features a score by Emmy Award–winning composer Ramin Djawadi, adding an epic soundtrack to match the scale and intensity of the battles. Created by The Pokémon Company International, the trailer delivers a cinematic experience that reflects the grandiose nature of Gigantamax.

“Gigantamax is larger than life and the perfect opportunity to compose this epic theme for the Pokémon GO trailer,” said Djawadi. “We endeavored to create a theme that parallels the hero’s journey. As tensions rise in the shadows of these gargantuan Pokémon, players come together for an unforgettable experience as they overcome the impossible.”

In a recent look at another new feature which launched (Party Play), Sean Smith said: “Pokemon GO shows no signs of letting up, and is still a hugely popular pursuit for millions of fans, myself included. I cannot wait to try these new features, but in the meantime I am off to hunt myself down a Shiny Pumpkaboo.”

Pokemon Go is out now on iOS and Android mobile devices, and is free to play.