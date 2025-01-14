Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Wilds collaboration starting next month

Niantic has announced a huge collaboration between Monster Hunter Now and Monster Hunter Wilds set to start next month on February 3. Running until March 31, this huge event will give MHN players access to limited-time quests to acquire bonus items for both of the games. It’s huge news, giving fans of Monster Hunter plenty to look forward to as we approach the February 28 release of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Some of the big highlights of the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Wilds collaboration include:

Bonus Items for both Monster Wilds and Monster Hunter Now – Complete the limited-time quests to receive a gift code to redeem for bonus items in Monster Hunter Wilds once the game launches on February 28. Additionally, completing these quests will reward players with exclusive Monster Hunter Now rewards, including a Monster Hunter Wilds Hoodie layered equipment and a new Guild Card background.

Celebratory Supply Items – Players can log in every Monday at 9:00 a.m. local time during the event to receive additional bonus items that include Refining Parts, Potions and Item Box Expansions.

Collaboration Event Exclusive Packs – Limited-time packs will be available from the in-game shop and Web Store to commemorate the collaboration event, featuring Gems, Ultra Hunting Tickets and much more.

For plenty more details regarding the monster team-up, you can read the official blog post here, which goes into everything from special gear and items, as well as some of the exclusive content available in the in-game store. Monster Hunter Wilds is looking fantastic so far, and with just over a month to go, this collaboration with Monster Hunter Now should only help those hype levels increase.