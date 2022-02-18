Pokemon GO Safari Zone is coming to Seville, Spain

Niantic has announced that the location of the first Pokemon GO Safari Zone in 2022 is Seville in Spain. From May 13, 2022, to May 15, 2022, players can expect Seville’s Parque del Alamillo to be transformed for the event.

As well as being able to discover a wider range of Pokemon in the wild, players will also have extra content to look forward to. Pokemon GO players will have access to Special Research available only to Trainers who participate in the event. All this while exploring the stunning city of Seville and mixing with fellow Pokemon GO trainers.

Tickets aren’t available yet for the Pokemon Go Safari Zone in Seville but will be soon, and we’ll bring your more details on them when we get it. Stay tuned for more information!

Pokemon GO is out now on iOS and Android.