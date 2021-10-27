Niantic and Nintendo launch Pikmin Bloom mobile app

In terms of surprise announcements, on the 20th anniversary for the Japanese release of Pikmin, we didn’t see a Niantic developed mobile app called Pikmin Bloom coming.

You’d be forgiven for watching the trailer (below) and still not being entirely sure what it is, so let’s explain: the idea is basically that with this app, it’ll encourage you to go for a wander and get some fresh air. It’s a step counter that lets you collect Pikmin while you walk and make flowers bloom.

You never know, maybe this is Nintendo testing the water to see just how popular the Pikmin IP is. Pikmin 3: Deluxe Edition came to Nintendo Switch after snot selling so brilliantly on Wii U (like every game). The Switch version felt definitive, it seems, as our critic Chris Hyde said: “Pikmin 3 Deluxe has blossomed on Nintendo Switch into the complete package. With excellent coop and bags of content, it’s an experience not to be missed”.

Have a quick look at our video review, below, to see why Nintendo should bring Pikmin back for a fourth game!

The trailer for Bloom, however, features Shigeru Miyamoto, which is always a treat for people. He explained with Bloom you can take pictures with Pikmin and save them in your journal.

Pikmin Bloom is out now for mobile devices.