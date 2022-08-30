Bear and Breakfast dated for Switch, controller support coming to PC

After launching to decent reviews, Bear and Breakfast has now been given a date for Nintendo Switch, which means controller support is on the way, too.

September 15th is the magic date when Bear and Breakfast will get released on Switch, then, and PC players will also get an update that adds controller support.

Rares Cinteza, Game Director at Gummy Cat, said, “We’re very thankful to everyone for being so patient with us and we’re so excited to finally get Hank on a console we’ve loved from day one. We hope everyone has a fun and relaxing time hanging out with the bear on the Switch”.

The Switch version was pushed back, after initially being planned for the same date as PC, but it wasn’t a long delay at all, it seems. Updating the game with controller support will be good for Steam Deck owners, too, as the game was a big awkward to play on there, and given native GamePad controls, it’ll probably gain a new lease of life on Deck, too.

In Chris White’s review, he said: “Bear and Breakfast is a sweet and straightforward management sim that opts for a laidback approach rather than an intense and stressful experience. Hank is a loveable bear who just wants to make his guests happy, and the narrative leaves crumbs throughout to give you an idea of why humans decided to once abandon the world you find yourself in. It isn’t the most thrilling game, and there’re times when it gets a tad repetitive and laborious. However, there’s enough to keep you playing as long as you’re not expecting a deep and engrossing B&B builder”. The game was given a 7/10 rating.

Bear and Breakfast is out now for PC, and comes to Nintendo Switch on September 15th.