eFootball and Arsenal extend licensing partnership

Konami has announced that it has extended the partnership between the publisher, eFootball, and Arsenal, a club that’s long been fully licensed in the series.
This will see a continuation of an agreement which started in July 2017, and now extends into a long-term partnership from the 2022-23 season onwards.
Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal, Juliet Slot, said: ‘Konami’s eFootball provides a unique football experience. “We’re proud to extend our partnership and give our supporters the opportunity to immerse themselves in an authentic Arsenal experience.
“Arsenal and Konami both aspire to be at the forefront of fan engagement. I’m excited for us to work together to strengthen our collaboration and take our partnership to a new level, building on our shared values and giving our supporters more great opportunities to connect with their club.”
Naoki Morita, Konami Digital Entertainment European President, commented: “It is very exciting to be announcing an extension to such a successful partnership. Arsenal are a massive club and have been a core part of our partnership roster over the past few years.
“To have secured a long-term future that will include a multitude of commercial, image, and esports rights and activations is fantastic for KONAMI and for the eFootball series as it keeps growing, and we strive to set football free”.
eFootball is available now on all formats (except Switch) and is free-to-play.