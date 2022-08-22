Kena: Bridge of Spirits comes to Steam in September with updates

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was a title that looked absolutely stunning, and it’s now coming to Steam with an anniversary update. The update is going to be free for all existing platforms, and included when the game launches on Steam on September 27th.

The Anniversary Update will be the biggest piece of DLC for Kena: Bridge of Spirits to date when it launches on Tuesday, 27th September, 2022, including New Game+, Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, Kena Outfits, accessibility features, and more.

“As our debut game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits meant so much to us. We’re really excited to give fans new ways to experience Kena,” says Josh Grier. “One of the features we’re most excited about is New Game+, which will allow players who’ve completed the game to restart Kena’s journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc. and take on redesigned and more challenging combat encounters. “We can’t wait to see new and existing players take on the new content!”

The “Anniversary Update” will include:

New Game+ , which will allow players who’ve completed the game to restart Kena’s journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc and take on redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.

, which will allow players who’ve completed the game to restart Kena’s journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc and take on redesigned and more challenging combat encounters. Charmstones that are Individually equipable – these unique collectibles each provide different adjustments to Kena’s stats and abilities.

– these unique collectibles each provide different adjustments to Kena’s stats and abilities. New game mode called the Spirit Guide Trials , challenging players’ skills with a variety of replayable challenges across three different categories; Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects.

, challenging players’ skills with a variety of replayable challenges across three different categories; Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects. Completing the Spirit Guide Trials unlock outfits for Ken a, each one inspired by one of the characters she meets along her journey. Succeeding at bonus objectives within each trial can unlock color variations of each outfit, as well as some unique Charmstones.

a, each one inspired by one of the characters she meets along her journey. Succeeding at bonus objectives within each trial can unlock color variations of each outfit, as well as some unique Charmstones. An exclusive new outfit for Deluxe Edition owners.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is out now for PC via Epic Games Store, PS5, and PS4, and comes to Steam on September 27th.