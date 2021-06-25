Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be on GeForce NOW

Ember Lab has announced that Kena: Bridge of Spirits, will be playable on NVIDIA GeForce NOW. This will give players instant access to GeForce PC performance on nearly any PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android, iOS device or Chromebook without any downloads.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action-adventure. You play as Kena, a young Spirit Guide travelling to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. Find and grow a team of tiny spirits also known as the Rot who maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements. Enhance your companions’ abilities, create new ways to manipulate the environment, and uncover the secrets of a forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.

We got the opportunity to preview Kena: Bridge of Spirits and this is what Editor-in-Chief Adam Cook had to say:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was on the radar, for sure. You don’t have a game that looks as good as this without people paying attention. But I said before that I needed to play it to be certain. Well, now I’ve played it, and I want to play more. Like right now. It’s gone from a game I was hopeful about, to one I am desperate to get back to. Maybe it won’t shock some, but Kena: Bridge of Spirits is absolutely one of those games. It’s a game you need to be paying attention to, because I suspect the adorable visuals and responsive gameplay are gonna blow people away in August.

You can also check out our video preview here:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, will be playable on NVIDIA GeForce NOW. The game is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC (via Epic Games Store) on August 24, 2021. Pre-order now in the Epic Games Store.