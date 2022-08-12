Metal Slug Tactics delayed into 2023

One of the smaller games out there that I’ve been dying to play is Metal Slug Tactics. Coming from Dotemu, everything that’s been shown of the game so far, from the visual aesthetic to the kick-ass trailers has been ace. But as is often the case, sometimes you have to wait for the good stuff, and it’s has been pushed back until 2023.

Announced via Twitter, Dotemu said: “Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make #MetalSlugTactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead. See you in 2023!”, and this came with a piece of artwork by David Liu, which you can see as the main image in this news article.

Developed by Leikir Studio, Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad into a new battlefield through dynamic, strategic combat. Players wield classic METAL SLUG weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish flanks of the series’ signature villains. Paired with gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation which faithfully channels the series’ timeless aesthetic, Metal Slug Tactics is a natural extension of METAL SLUG’s beloved visuals. Each mission’s heated battle is energized through original music by Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, League of Legends, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare DLC among other titles). Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series.

Metal Slug Tactics had been without a release date for quite a while, so it’s perhaps no shock this has happened. Regardless, it’s now set for a 2023 release on PC, and Nintendo Switch.