0 comments

Game release dates 2022: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates

by on January 7, 2022
Game release dates 2022: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates
 

It’s looking like a banner year for the industry in terms of high quality releases, so a 2022 game release dates planner is sure going to come in handy. Even though everyone is looking to the melee that is February 2022, January and March have some major heavy hitters early on.

We’ll update this page when dates change. If any of the 2022 release dates slip due to any reason, we’ll let you know here. Moreover, if we’ve covered the game with a preview, video, or anything else, we’ll link to it so you can get an early idea of how it’s shaking up.

2022 Game release dates: January 2022

2022 Game release dates: January 2022

  • Monster Hunter Rise (PC) – January 12
  • Astroneer (Switch) – January 13
  • The Anacrusis (PC, Xbox) – January 13
  • God of War (PC) – January 14
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 20
  • Windjammers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – January 20
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – January 28
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collections (PS5) – January 28

February 2022

Elden Ring network test is completely free-roam

  • Life is Strange: Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – February 1
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch Cloud) – February 4
  • OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – February 8
  • Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5) – February 8
  • Crossfire X campaign (PC, Xbox) – February 10
  • Lost Ark (PC) – February 11
  • Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – February 15
  • Total War War: Warhammer III (PC) – February 17
  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) – February 18
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 22
  • Monark (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – February 22
  • Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) – February 25
  • Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 25
  • GRID Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 25

March 2022

March 2022

  • Elex 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 1
  • Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) – March 3
  • Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) – March 4
  • Triangle Strategy (Switch) – March 4
  • Chocobo GP (Switch) – March 10
  • Tunic (PC, Xbox) – March 16
  • Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) – March 17
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 18
  • Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – March 22
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 25
  • Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – March 31
  • GTA V (PS5, Xbox) – TBC
  • WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – TBC

2022 Game release dates: April 2022

2022 Game release dates: April 2022

May 2022

  • Forspoken (PC, PS5) – May 24

June 2022

  • TBC

July 2022

  • TBC

2022 Game release dates: August 2022

September 2022

  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – September 22

October 2022

  • Scorn (PC, Xbox) – TBC

November 2022

  • Starfield (PC, Xbox) – November 11

December 2022

  • TBC

2022 Titles without a date

2022 Titles without a date

  • Steam Deck (PC)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2)
  • PlayStation VR2
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, Xbox)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS5, Xbox)
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
  • Company of Heroes 3 (PC)
  • Don’t Starve Together (Switch)
  • Earth Defense Force 6 (PS4, PS5)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5)
  • God of War Ragnarok (PS4, PS5)
  • Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS4, PS5)
  • Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)
  • Untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel (Switch)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch)
  • Nobody Saves the World (PC, Xbox)
  • Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
  • Resident Evil: REVERSE (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
  • Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5)
  • Splatoon 3 (Switch)
  • Sonic Frontiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox)
  • Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
  • TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Last updated on January 7, 2022.

Editorials, Features, Guides

featnintendo switchPCPS4ps5Xbox Series Sxbox series x

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief here at GodisaGeek, I organise almost every bit of content as well as running our weekly Podcast, and being the lead producer on our YouTube Channel. That means I'm very busy and sometimes grumpy. Yay!