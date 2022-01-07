Game release dates 2022: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates

0 comments
It’s looking like a banner year for the industry in terms of high quality releases, so a 2022 game release dates planner is sure going to come in handy. Even though everyone is looking to the melee that is February 2022, January and March have some major heavy hitters early on.
We’ll update this page when dates change. If any of the 2022 release dates slip due to any reason, we’ll let you know here. Moreover, if we’ve covered the game with a preview, video, or anything else, we’ll link to it so you can get an early idea of how it’s shaking up.
2022 Game release dates: January 2022
- Monster Hunter Rise (PC) – January 12
- Astroneer (Switch) – January 13
- The Anacrusis (PC, Xbox) – January 13
- God of War (PC) – January 14
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 20
- Windjammers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – January 20
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – January 28
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collections (PS5) – January 28
February 2022
- Life is Strange: Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – February 1
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch Cloud) – February 4
- OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – February 8
- Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5) – February 8
- Crossfire X campaign (PC, Xbox) – February 10
- Lost Ark (PC) – February 11
- Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – February 15
- Total War War: Warhammer III (PC) – February 17
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) – February 18
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 22
- Monark (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – February 22
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) – February 25
- Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 25
- GRID Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 25
March 2022
- Elex 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 1
- Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) – March 3
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) – March 4
- Triangle Strategy (Switch) – March 4
- Chocobo GP (Switch) – March 10
- Tunic (PC, Xbox) – March 16
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) – March 17
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 18
- Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – March 22
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 25
- Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – March 31
- GTA V (PS5, Xbox) – TBC
- WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – TBC
2022 Game release dates: April 2022
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch) – April 12
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl (PC, Xbox) – April 28
May 2022
- Forspoken (PC, PS5) – May 24
June 2022
- TBC
July 2022
- TBC
2022 Game release dates: August 2022
- Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – August 23
September 2022
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – September 22
October 2022
- Scorn (PC, Xbox) – TBC
November 2022
- Starfield (PC, Xbox) – November 11
December 2022
- TBC
2022 Titles without a date
- Steam Deck (PC)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2)
- PlayStation VR2
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, Xbox)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS5, Xbox)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- Company of Heroes 3 (PC)
- Don’t Starve Together (Switch)
- Earth Defense Force 6 (PS4, PS5)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5)
- God of War Ragnarok (PS4, PS5)
- Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)
- Untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel (Switch)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch)
- Nobody Saves the World (PC, Xbox)
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- Resident Evil: REVERSE (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Splatoon 3 (Switch)
- Sonic Frontiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
Last updated on January 7, 2022.