Game release dates 2022: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates

It’s looking like a banner year for the industry in terms of high quality releases, so a 2022 game release dates planner is sure going to come in handy. Even though everyone is looking to the melee that is February 2022, January and March have some major heavy hitters early on.

We’ll update this page when dates change. If any of the 2022 release dates slip due to any reason, we’ll let you know here. Moreover, if we’ve covered the game with a preview, video, or anything else, we’ll link to it so you can get an early idea of how it’s shaking up.

2022 Game release dates: January 2022

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) – January 12

Astroneer (Switch) – January 13

The Anacrusis (PC, Xbox) – January 13

God of War (PC) – January 14

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 20

Windjammers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – January 20

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – January 28

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collections (PS5) – January 28

February 2022

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – February 1

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch Cloud) – February 4

OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – February 8

Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5) – February 8

Crossfire X campaign (PC, Xbox) – February 10

Lost Ark (PC) – February 11

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – February 15

Total War War: Warhammer III (PC) – February 17

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) – February 18

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 22

Monark (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – February 22

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) – February 25

Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 25

GRID Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 25

March 2022

Elex 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 1

Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) – March 3

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) – March 4

Triangle Strategy (Switch) – March 4

Chocobo GP (Switch) – March 10

Tunic (PC, Xbox) – March 16

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) – March 17

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 18

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – March 22

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 25

Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – March 31

GTA V (PS5, Xbox) – TBC

WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – TBC

2022 Game release dates: April 2022

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch) – April 12

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl (PC, Xbox) – April 28

May 2022

Forspoken (PC, PS5) – May 24

June 2022

TBC

July 2022

TBC

2022 Game release dates: August 2022

Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – August 23

September 2022

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – September 22

October 2022

Scorn (PC, Xbox) – TBC

November 2022

Starfield (PC, Xbox) – November 11

December 2022

TBC

2022 Titles without a date

Steam Deck (PC)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2)

PlayStation VR2

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, Xbox)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS5, Xbox)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Company of Heroes 3 (PC)

Don’t Starve Together (Switch)

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS4, PS5)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5)

God of War Ragnarok (PS4, PS5)

Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)

Untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel (Switch)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch)

Nobody Saves the World (PC, Xbox)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)

Resident Evil: REVERSE (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5)

Splatoon 3 (Switch)

Sonic Frontiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox)

Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Last updated on January 7, 2022.