Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong: panic room location and code

The panic room in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is one of the most infuriating moments of chapter one, but with our guide, you won’t need to pull your hair out just yet. Ultimately, it’s the end of the first chapter for Galeb, but it’s not as obvious as many of the other moments in the game, and if you elected to play his story first, you just might not be in the right frame of mind, puzzle-wise, yet.

It’s important to note that finding the panic room in Swansong will start the end of the chapter for Galeb, and will trigger story sequences and choices you have to make that will drastically affect his journey through the game. When you’re ready, then, read on.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong panic room… the what?

The thing is, while there are multiple clues to there being a panic room, or some doubt towards the story being as obvious as it might appear, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong never outright tells you to find the panic room. In fact, while we didn’t explore otherwise, there could be opportunities to finish this section without ever finding the panic room.

But there are clues, you see. The security installation that you can find by opening the safe. The documentation on the floor near the book shelves of the upper floor. On top of that, it all seems too cut and dried a crime, here, though there are reports from multiple people that don’t quite line up.

Where is the panic room?

The panic room (and its contents, which we won’t spoil here) is in the master bedroom of the apartment owner. However, it’s not visible to the naked eye, and you’ll need to find the passcode entry system, and indeed the passcode itself before you can even gain access and finish chapter one.

Where is the code entry panel?

Disguised as an almost Alexa-like setup, in the master bedroom bathroom there’s a panel where you can read horoscopes, check the weather, and make phone calls. This phone display is how you enter the code.

The bathroom is on the left, nearest the bed, and it is pictured above.

What is the code for the Panic Room?

Elsewhere in the apartment, on the ground floor, there’s a calendar near the window. The key information here is “in case of emergency, call…” and a place name. That place name is an everpresent in the story of this family and is PURA VIDA.

The code then, is that place, entered as a phone number. As you look at a phone, the buttons have letters under them, from when you used to have to text in that way. In other words, the pass code for the panic room is: 7872 8432. Move into the room behind the mirror/panel, and you can then enter the panic room area (pictured below) and finish the level. Again, beware: a big choice is coming your way.