Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong: what is the safe code?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is a lengthy adventure full of puzzles, one of which includes working out a safe code so you can get some key information. We’re going to guide you through the first chapter as Galeb, which is one of the more puzzle-heavy parts of the early game.

First of all you’ll want to make your way to the daughters room on the upper floor. You can chat with everyone and there’s no fear of advancing the story. No matter what you do at this stage you can still use the Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong safe code without worrying about anything happening.

The image at the top of this post is the daughter’s room, so make sure you explore every door and get in there. Then go to the pinboard, and find the one item you can interact with. Move your mouse/joystick around until it becomes an “examine icon”, as below.

Any clues before we solve it?

If you don’t want to jump straight to the answer, and try to work it out yourself with a clue, here you go: somewhere in the apartment is a note that tells you the safe code has been reset to the owners’ daughter’s birthday.

How to work out the safe code?

Once you know this clue, you can easily work out the digital safe code in the office by simply subtracting four years from the date in this photo. Being her fourth birthday, is on the 04/05/2015, we know that the safe code is 04/05/11, or simply 040511.

With code in hand (or head), you can go to the study/office, open the safe, and grab some evidence that will keep your Vampire-kin safer, but more importantly, you can also get a major clue about how you progress Galeb’s Chapter One. Note there’s a piece of information in the safe you can’t take with you? All about panic rooms, and the like, from a security company? Now why would a panic room be of interest, do you think? Maybe another guide we have might help you there…