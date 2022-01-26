Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review

There’s so much that can be said about how fantastic the Uncharted series is, especially the last two entries. Nathan Drake’s most recent adventure saw the hero go out in style. Meanwhile, The Lost Legacy gave players a chance to take control of Chloe Frazer, one of the best characters that isn’t Drake. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes both of these exceptional titles, enhanced for PS5. When they both released, they looked gorgeous. Now, they’re about as close to perfection as you can get. Not only are the visuals improved, each title has technical improvements that make them must plays for anyone who missed them first time around, or those who are already big fans.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End features a thrilling game of cat and mouse as Nathan, his brother Sam, and Sully search for infamous pirate John Avery’s treasure. The Lost Legacy sees Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross search for an artefact known as the Tusk of Ganesh. Both are superb titles with enjoyable stories and great chemistry between the characters. With such strong casts, it’s easy to become immersed in the tales being told. As far as content goes, there’re no additions. However, you never feel cheated out of your money, solely because they’re both incredible.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: The power of the PlayStation 5

On PS5, the games look better than ever, with stunning 4K resolution and 30fps in Fidelity mode. Performance Mode offers 60fps, making the gameplay even smoother. It’s noticeable instantly, especially when you’re swinging across jungles or jumping across rooftops. For those of you who played either title on PS4, it sounded like the console had turned into a jet engine. It was almost as if the last-gen machine could barely cope with running it. Thankfully, the power of the PS5 is the perfect home for Drake and company. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is as smooth as butter, without a single technical issue at all.

Load times are almost instant. If you misplace a jump or get shot to death, you’re straight back into the action. It’s a great thing to be able to get back into the game so quickly and makes two great games even greater thanks to the PS5’s super fast SSD. There’s literally nothing bad I can say about these games. I loved them back when I played them in 2016 and 2017. Replaying them both again on such a remarkable console only reminds me how amazing Naughty Dog is as a developer. They have done a masterful job of porting them onto PS5.

The thrill of the fight

The DualSense has been taken advantage of to immerse you in both adventures. Driving around in the jeep across different terrain can be felt in your hands. Trying to get across the mud in Madagascar feels different to the jungles of India. Firing a sniper rifle, pistol, or machine gun all have varying degrees of resistance as well thanks to the adaptive triggers. Finally, swinging across huge chasms provides tension in the rope, giving you a real feel for adventure. It doesn’t feel tagged on. The developer has made sure every detail has been utilised to improve both games in every way.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection features the two best entries in the series enhanced to perfection. With improvements to their visuals, faster load times, and DualSense features that work wonders in engaging you further with the gameplay, it’s an amazing collection. I enjoyed playing through them both again. Each title holds a special place in my heart, and with all the additional improvements thanks to the power of the PS5, it was a joy to dive back into the world. I can’t recommend them enough. If you’ve missed playing them, or are visiting the games for the first time, you’re in for a treat.