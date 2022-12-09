The Last of Us Part I coming to PC next year

It was only a matter of time, as it has been announced that The Last of Us Part I is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 3, 2023. It’s not a huge surprise that PC players will get to play the well-received remake of Joel and Ellie’s adventure across America, but it’s still cool knowing the masterpiece will be arriving on PC next year.

In an official PlayStation blog post, Associate Communications Manager at Naughty Dog Faith Ries said, “We were so honored by the reception of The Last of Us Part I when it debuted on the PS5 earlier this year, and we can’t wait to welcome new and returning players on Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable adventure, newly optimized and enhanced for PC. We’ll have more information about The Last of Us Part I’s PC specs and features closer to release, so please look forward to more ahead of the March launch.”

Game Director Matthew Gallant added, “The development of The Last of Us Part I on PC provided us with an opportunity to open our game in new ways. We learned a lot from the development of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC earlier this year, and we can’t wait to make The Last of Us Part I at home on the PC as well.”

The Last of Us Part I on PC can now be pre-ordered on both Epic and Steam, and will cost $59.99.

To ensure you can play The Last of Us Part I as soon as it is released on March 3, 2023, you can pre-purchase on both Epic and Steam. By pre-purchasing now, players will gain access to bonus supplements to upgrade their skillsets, and bonus weapon parts to upgrade their arsenal.

“I’m so excited for the new players to journey across America with Joel and Ellie. Not only will they get to experience this beloved story for the first time, but they’ll be playing a game that takes full advantage of modern hardware and incorporates many of the features and improvements we’ve made in the decade since the game was originally released,” said Matthew Gallant.

You can watch the announce trailer below: