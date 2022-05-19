Epic MEGA Sale now live on Epic Games Store

If you wanting to grab a bargain, the Epic MEGA Sale is officially underway, with plenty of fantastic bargains on a wide range of games. For four weeks, players will be able to take advantage on some fantastic discounts up to 75%, including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (20% off), Ghostwire: Tokyo (34% off), Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (29% off), Sifu (20% off), and Far Cry 6 (50% off). In total, there’re 1,600 games and add-ons in the sale, making it well worth checking out.

On top of the Epic MEGA Sale, all accounts on Epic Games will receive a 25% Epic Coupon to use during the sale. The coupon can be used on single purchases or multiple games within a single purchase solely on the Epic Games Store. For full terms and conditions, you can visit the site here.

The sale ends on June 16 at 16:00pm BST, so get buying!