Rumbleverse is getting a cross platform playtest this month

Iron Galaxy had everyone’s attention when Rumbleverse was announced. A battle royale that is also a wrestling game. Who wouldn’t love that? Well, it’s getting a cross platform playtest this June, so you can try it for yourself.

Starting on Saturday June 11th, you’ll be able to play Rumbleverse’s public playtest for 24 hours. Whether you’re on PC (via Epic Games Store), Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PS4, or PS5, you can grab it for free. There will also be one further test in July before the game properly launches.

Here’s the official “road to launch”:

June 11-12: Open Network Test: 12pm-12pm CT

Available to all players on all platforms

First Cross Platform experience for Rumbleverse

Final playtest before release

Let’s get the entire community together on the Battle Barge! This will be a great chance for us to test the matchmaking that will let you throw a punch (or a mailbox) from one platform to another. Do you want to be able to say that you were landing elbow drops from the top of a skyscraper before it was cool? This is your chance. Spend the weekend with us and experience the thrill of the Rumble.

Rumbleverse is launching later this year.