To coincide with the Epic MEGA Sale on the Epic Games Store, players can pick up Borderlands 3 for free via the official store page. Epic will be giving away free games every Thursday for a whole month, and Borderlands 3 will be the first blockbuster title players can pick up. All players need to do to grab it for free is head to the game’s store page via the Epic Launcher before May 26 at 16:00pm BST.

Liked it? Take a second to support GodisaGeek.com on Patreon!