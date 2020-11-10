Borderlands 3 Next-Gen upgrade available now for Xbox Series X | S

The Borderlands 3 next-gen upgrade is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, to coincide with the consoles launching today. And 2K has confirmed it will be available on the PlayStation 5 when the console launches on November 19, 2020 in the United Kingdom.

Borderlands 3 has been fully optimized to take advantage of the next-gen consoles’ processing power, bringing a new level of graphical fidelity to the Borderlands universe. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 display Borderlands 3 at up to 60 frames per second in 4K resolution during single-player and online co-op. Also, all next-gen consoles will support three and four-player split-screen for local multiplayer.

All players who own or purchase both a copy of Borderlands 3 and a next-gen console will be able to download the next-gen upgrade within the same console family for free. All add-on content and save files can be ported to next-gen consoles within the same family, so players can jump back into the action right where they left off.

Check out the trailer below, that showcases the Next Level Mayhem you can expect from Borderlands 3 with on new consoles:

Borderlands 3 is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Google Stadia. It will be available on PS5 on November 19, 2020.