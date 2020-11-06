A special edition Claptrap Xbox Series X could soon be yours thanks to 2K

2K has partnered with Xbox Pope to create a very special and sexy edition Claptrap Xbox Series X to celebrate the release of Borderlands 3 on next-gen. As you can see from the tweets below, details on how to enter will be announced soon.

🚨’IT’S HAPPENING, MINION!’🚨 To help celebrate NEXT-LEVEL MAYHEM, we’ve partnered with @XBOXPOPE to make the Borderlands 3 Claptrap #XboxSeriesX a reality. 🤖🎮 There’s only one. And you’ll have a chance to win it very soon. pic.twitter.com/5MRCf0SGsi — 2K United Kingdom (@2K_UK) November 5, 2020