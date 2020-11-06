0 comments

A special edition Claptrap Xbox Series X could soon be yours thanks to 2K

by on November 6, 2020
 

2K has partnered with Xbox Pope to create a very special and sexy edition Claptrap Xbox Series X to celebrate the release of Borderlands 3 on next-gen. As you can see from the tweets below, details on how to enter will be announced soon.

Chris White

