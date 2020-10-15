Second Season Pass announced for Borderlands 3

Today, 2K and Gearbox have announced the second Season Pass for Borderlands 3 will be released on November 10. It was recently confirmed that Borderlands 3 will receive a next-gen upgrade available when both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launch. To coincide with this, Season Pass 2 releases on the same day, and will feature two new downloadable content add-ons, brand-new looks, an additional Skill Tree, and loads more.
The first add-on – Designer’s Cut – will release with Season Pass 2 on November 10, whilst the Director’s Cut will be out in the Spring of next year. There will also be a new standalone mode called Arms Race, but details are currently scarce. Thankfully, the Borderlands Creator Team has you covered. They will be hosting a series of streams featuring live hands-on gameplay, plus some additional reveals as well. These four shows will be shown on the official Borderlands Twitch channel later this month:
- October 20, 5:00 PM BST – Amara and FL4K new Skill Tree reveals with Borderlands Creator
Team livestreams
- October 22, 5:00 PM BST – Moze and Zane new Skill Tree reveals with Borderlands Creator
Team livestreams
- October 29, 5:00 PM BST – A new episode of The Borderlands Show premieres, featuring the
new Arms Race mode, developer interviews, and much more
- October 30, 5:00 PM BST – The Bordercast streams the very first live play-through of Arms
Race, with special guests