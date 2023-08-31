0 comments

Borderlands 3 is coming to Switch this October

by on August 31, 2023
Borderlands 3
 

2K has announced a Switch release date for Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, while also confirming Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box will be coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation, with various savings to be had.

First up, the Nintendo Switch version of Borderlands 3 is coming on October 6th for a recommended retail price of $59.99, and physical copies are available for pre-order now. Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition on Switch will include “all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs”. Here’s the full list of contents:

  • Borderlands 3 base game
  • Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
  • Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock
  • Bounty of Blood
  • Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
  • Designer’s Cut
  • Director’s Cut
  • 30+ cosmetic items

 

Elsewhere, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation owners, 2K has revealed Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, which is basically everything in one bundle. That means Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as all the add-on content as of September 1st, 2023, which is when the Pandora’s Box is released. The collection will be digital only, and cost $149.99, though there will be limited time discount dropping it to $59.99.

Interestingly, if you own any game on Xbox digitally you can grab a special $30 price. For PC and PlayStation, it’s slightly more complicated, so here’s what 2K says:

  • Xbox – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle.
  • Steam – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Steam, you’ll only pay for the content you don’t already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box.
  • PlayStation – If you already own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for PlayStation®4, or a digital or physical copy of Borderlands 3 on PlayStation®5 or PlayStation®4, and want to complete your collection, you can access a special $30 upgrade offer on Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box by launching one of these titles and following the in-game instructions.

Borderlands 3 is coming to Switch on October 6th, while Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box hits PC, PlayStation, and Xbox tomorrow (September 1st).

Liked it? Take a second to support GodisaGeek.com on Patreon!

News

Borderlandsborderlands 2Borderlands 3Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s BoxBorderlands: The Pre-SequelNew Tales from the Borderlandsnintendo switchTales from the Borderlands

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief.