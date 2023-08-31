Borderlands 3 is coming to Switch this October

2K has announced a Switch release date for Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, while also confirming Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box will be coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation, with various savings to be had.

First up, the Nintendo Switch version of Borderlands 3 is coming on October 6th for a recommended retail price of $59.99, and physical copies are available for pre-order now. Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition on Switch will include “all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs”. Here’s the full list of contents:

Borderlands 3 base game

Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

Bounty of Blood

Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck

Designer’s Cut

Director’s Cut

30+ cosmetic items

Elsewhere, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation owners, 2K has revealed Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, which is basically everything in one bundle. That means Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as all the add-on content as of September 1st, 2023, which is when the Pandora’s Box is released. The collection will be digital only, and cost $149.99, though there will be limited time discount dropping it to $59.99.

Interestingly, if you own any game on Xbox digitally you can grab a special $30 price. For PC and PlayStation, it’s slightly more complicated, so here’s what 2K says:

Xbox – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle.

– If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle. Steam – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Steam, you’ll only pay for the content you don’t already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box.

– If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Steam, you’ll only pay for the content you don’t already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box. PlayStation – If you already own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for PlayStation®4, or a digital or physical copy of Borderlands 3 on PlayStation®5 or PlayStation®4, and want to complete your collection, you can access a special $30 upgrade offer on Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box by launching one of these titles and following the in-game instructions.

Borderlands 3 is coming to Switch on October 6th, while Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box hits PC, PlayStation, and Xbox tomorrow (September 1st).