Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands shift codes are acquired just as they were in the previous Gearbox developed Borderlands titles. Often revealed by Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford on Twitter, with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands shift codes, you’ll get a Skeleton Key every time you redeem one.



In this handy article, we’ll talk you through what they do, where to get them, and list all the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands shift keys that are currently active, or were in the past.

What are the currently active codes?

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH = 1 skeleton key (expires March 31, 2022)

B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J = 1 skeleton Key (expires March 31, 2022)

Where do I get shift codes?

Most of the time they will be given away on Twitter, and that’s carried on with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Randy Pitchford is already handing them out, with a time limit.

How do I redeem Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands shift codes?

It’s a lot easier than you think. First you need to create or link your SHiFT account to whatever console you’re playing. If this is on PlayStation 5, for example, you’ll need to link the two up. Once you’ve done this, navigate to the “SOCIAL” menu on the game and find this section.

Tap the code in and you’ll get your reward (usually a skeleton key). You can also do this via the SHiFT website if for some reason you are nowhere near your PC or console.

What are the skeleton keys for?

Simply put, they get you free higher end loot. Go to Brighthoof (the main, starting town) and there’s a chest just before you approach the castle. You can redeem your keys here, for shiny nice loot.

I redeemed my codes but have no keys, what gives?

Put simply, the game doesn’t automatically put the key into your inventory after redemption is complete. Go into the SOCIAL menu again, and head back to the SHiFT area. Go to “MAIL”, and you’ll see your keys are ready to be redeemed. In the image below you’ll see the mail area, just after we’ve redeemed our keys.

Anywhere else I should keep an eye on for mode SHiFT codes?

Well yes, actually, glad you asked. As well as Pitchford’s twitter, we’d recommend the following accounts to follow to see them as soon as they go up: