How Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart uses the PS5’s DualSense and Haptics

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart uses the PS5’s DualSense Haptics, as you’d imagine. But nothing prepared us for quite how it works. We’ve already had Returnal, which was next-level in how it used the functionality of the new PS5 controller.

But the thing is, how we spotted the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart DualSense haptics was a little odd. It was during my second playthrough, and I was capturing footage for the site. I popped the controller down on my desk when a cut-scene played out, because you can’t skip them even second time around. Then the scene finished, and the controller was… making music. I actually held it up to my ear thinking something was playing from the speaker. The DualSense speaker is very active in Rift Apart, so I needed to be sure. But no, this was just haptic vibration and feedback.

Putting the mic up against it, you could almost think someone was playing the bass through a small speaker. So I had to show it off, and that’s what this video is. There’s no fancy production here. Nope, just a bit of footage and a phone camera held by my shaky hands. But I think you’ll agree it’s very impressive.

Headphones recommended to catch the full level of vibration!

