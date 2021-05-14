New DualSense colours are on their way

There aren’t many options for the innovative controllers currently, but new DualSense colours are on the way. Where its classic black or a more adventurous red you’re after, Sony has you covered.

“Since the launch of the PS5 console last November, we’ve been delighted to hear all the amazing feedback and experiences about the DualSense wireless controller from the PlayStation community.

Today, we’re thrilled to introduce two new colors that will be joining the DualSense controller lineup starting next month: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.

The DualSense controller marked a radical departure from our previous controllers by delivering innovative features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The features weren’t the only noticeable transformation – the bold, two-toned color choice was also a significant pivot from our previous controllers.”

There’s no date for when the new DualSense colours will be available. I’m hoping I’ll be able to snag myself a Cosmic Red one myself, but I’ll need to find a PS5 first.